Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: AbbVie (ABBV) and Genesis Healthcare (GEN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on AbbVie (ABBV) and Genesis Healthcare (GEN).
AbbVie (ABBV)
RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie on May 26 and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.98.
According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 30.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.
AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.71, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.
Genesis Healthcare (GEN)
In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Genesis Healthcare, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.01.
According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.
Genesis Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.60.
