Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Abbott Labs (ABT), Lannett (LCI) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abbott Labs (ABT), Lannett (LCI) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN).

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 71.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Abbott Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.89, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Lannett (LCI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Lannett today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.74, close to its 52-week low of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 43.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Lannett has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.03, close to its 52-week high of $146.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $157.55 average price target.

