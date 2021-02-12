Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF) and Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF).
Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)
In a report released today, Farooq Hanif from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF430.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $426.50, close to its 52-week high of $447.60.
Hanif has an average return of 14.8% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.
According to TipRanks.com, Hanif is ranked #4246 out of 7308 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zurich Insurance Group with a $455.41 average price target, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF440.00 price target.
Swiss Re AG (SSREF)
Jefferies analyst Philip Kett maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.45.
According to TipRanks.com, Kett is ranked #2836 out of 7308 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.91.
