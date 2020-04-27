Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB).

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Johnny Vo maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group on April 24 and set a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $299.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Vo is ranked #5676 out of 6495 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zurich Insurance Group with a $393.10 average price target, a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released today, Markus Mischker from DZ BANK AG maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.95, close to its 52-week low of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mischker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Mischker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., UniCredit SpA, and UBS Group AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $6.13 average price target, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR6.60 price target.

