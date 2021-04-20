Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), Synovus (SNV) and Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), Synovus (SNV) and Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Heartland Financial USA.

Zions Bancorporation National Association has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.42, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Synovus (SNV)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Synovus, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Synovus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.06, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster assigned a Hold rating to Simmons 1st Nat’l today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 92.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Simmons 1st Nat’l with a $30.00 average price target.

