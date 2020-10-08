Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) and Stifel Financial (SF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) and Stifel Financial (SF).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.15.

Mayo has an average return of 1.5% when recommending Zions Bancorporation National Association.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is ranked #2642 out of 6976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zions Bancorporation National Association is a Hold with an average price target of $36.67.

Stifel Financial (SF)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Sell rating on Stifel Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Stifel Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.00.

