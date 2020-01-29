Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: WR Berkley (WRB), Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) and Travelers Companies (TRV)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WR Berkley (WRB), Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) and Travelers Companies (TRV).

WR Berkley (WRB)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on WR Berkley today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WR Berkley with a $75.00 average price target.

Provident Financial Holdings (PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings received a Buy rating and a $24.50 price target from Janney Montgomery analyst Timothy Coffey today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.10, close to its 52-week high of $22.99.

Coffey has an average return of 7.9% when recommending Provident Financial Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is ranked #1340 out of 5871 analysts.

Provident Financial Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released today, Suneet Kamath from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kamath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Kamath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Renaissancere Holdings.

Travelers Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $136.00, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

