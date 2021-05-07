Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), Stellus Capital (SCM) and Ventas (VTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), Stellus Capital (SCM) and Ventas (VTR).

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Hold rating on Victory Capital Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 85.3% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Victory Capital Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50.

Stellus Capital (SCM)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Stellus Capital, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.23, close to its 52-week high of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stellus Capital with a $15.00 average price target.

Ventas (VTR)

In a report released today, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ventas. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.77, close to its 52-week high of $58.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 64.1% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Omega Healthcare, and Public Storage.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.56.

