Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Ventas (VTR), Associated Capital Group (AC) and IHS Markit (INFO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ventas (VTR), Associated Capital Group (AC) and IHS Markit (INFO).

Ventas (VTR)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ventas, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Hold with an average price target of $35.22.

Associated Capital Group (AC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Associated Capital Group today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.4% and a 34.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Associated Capital Group is currently a Hold rating.

IHS Markit (INFO)

In a report released today, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse initiated coverage with a Buy rating on IHS Markit and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.44, close to its 52-week high of $81.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, BrightView Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IHS Markit with a $84.21 average price target.

