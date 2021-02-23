Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: UBS Group AG (UBS) and Green Dot (GDOT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on UBS Group AG (UBS) and Green Dot (GDOT).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF15.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.73, close to its 52-week high of $15.91.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #3676 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.03.

Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.50, a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

