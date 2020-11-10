Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Thomson Reuters (TRI), Canaccord Genuity (OtherCCORF) and goeasy (OtherEHMEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Thomson Reuters (TRI), Canaccord Genuity (CCORF) and goeasy (EHMEF).

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

National Bank analyst Adam Shine maintained a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters today and set a price target of C$111.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Thomson Reuters with a $90.84 average price target, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on November 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Canaccord Genuity (CCORF)

TD Securities analyst Graham Ryding maintained a Buy rating on Canaccord Genuity today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.95, close to its 52-week high of $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryding is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Ryding covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equitable Group, IGM Financial, and CI Financial.

Canaccord Genuity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.26.

goeasy (EHMEF)

In a report released today, Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on goeasy, with a price target of C$93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.38, close to its 52-week high of $60.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Gloyn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and Alaris Royalty.

goeasy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.87, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$82.00 price target.

