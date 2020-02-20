Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: T Rowe Price (TROW), Green Dot (GDOT) and Life Storage (LSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on T Rowe Price (TROW), Green Dot (GDOT) and Life Storage (LSI).

T Rowe Price (TROW)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on T Rowe Price, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.80, close to its 52-week high of $139.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for T Rowe Price with a $139.83 average price target.

Green Dot (GDOT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 69.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.83, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Life Storage (LSI)

In a report released today, RJ Milligan from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Life Storage, with a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.40, close to its 52-week high of $119.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit Realty Capital, Four Corners Property, and MGM Growth Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Life Storage with a $115.50 average price target.

