Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF) and JMP Group (JMP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) and JMP Group (JMP).

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Hadley Cohen maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohen is ranked #2725 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $102.64 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF69.00 price target.

JMP Group (JMP)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on JMP Group today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JMP Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

