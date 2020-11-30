Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: S&P Global (SPGI) and Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on S&P Global (SPGI) and Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC).

S&P Global (SPGI)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to S&P Global. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $351.78, close to its 52-week high of $379.87.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 75.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $399.44 average price target.

Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Simmons 1st Nat’l today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 89.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simmons 1st Nat’l is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

