Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: SITE Centers (SITC) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SITE Centers (SITC) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR).

SITE Centers (SITC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Hold rating on SITE Centers today and set a price target of $15.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.68, close to its 52-week high of $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 59.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and Invitation Homes.

SITE Centers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.06.

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lamar Advertising, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.57, close to its 52-week high of $107.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Lamar Advertising has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.50.

