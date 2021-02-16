Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Signature Bank (SBNY), Digital Realty (DLR) and FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Signature Bank (SBNY), Digital Realty (DLR) and FedNat Holding Company (FNHC).

Signature Bank (SBNY)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Signature Bank today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $214.04, close to its 52-week high of $217.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 35.7% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Signature Bank has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.55, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on February 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Digital Realty (DLR)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty, with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $140.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Realty with a $167.25 average price target, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Hold rating on FedNat Holding Company today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

The the analyst consensus on FedNat Holding Company is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.