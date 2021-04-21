Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: SBA Communications (SBAC) and T Rowe Price (TROW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SBA Communications (SBAC) and T Rowe Price (TROW).

SBA Communications (SBAC)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Buy rating on SBA Communications on April 19 and set a price target of $332.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $292.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 64.4% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SBA Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $311.64, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

T Rowe Price (TROW)

In a report issued on April 19, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on T Rowe Price, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $176.55, close to its 52-week high of $183.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Global Management.

T Rowe Price has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $180.14, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $157.00 price target.

