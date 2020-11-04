Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Public Storage (PSA) and American Finance (AFIN)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Public Storage (PSA) and American Finance (AFIN).

Public Storage (PSA)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Sell rating on Public Storage today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.26, close to its 52-week high of $239.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Storage is a Hold with an average price target of $210.00.

American Finance (AFIN)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on American Finance today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.99, close to its 52-week low of $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Douglas Emmett.

American Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

