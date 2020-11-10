Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Prospect Capital (PSEC), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) and Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Prospect Capital (PSEC), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) and Hersha Hospitality (HT).

Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Sell rating on Prospect Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Prospect Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Senior Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 64.4% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Hersha Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.39, implying a -11.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

