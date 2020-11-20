Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: PNC Financial (PNC) and Ready Capital (RC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PNC Financial (PNC) and Ready Capital (RC).

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $129.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.49, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (RC)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital, with a price target of $14.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 64.0% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ready Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.08, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on November 5, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

