Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: PennyMac Financial (PFSI), Nelnet (NNI) and BNY Mellon (BK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PennyMac Financial (PFSI), Nelnet (NNI) and BNY Mellon (BK).

PennyMac Financial (PFSI)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on PennyMac Financial yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

PennyMac Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.20, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Nelnet (NNI)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Hold rating on Nelnet yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.2% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nelnet is a Hold with an average price target of $60.00.

BNY Mellon (BK)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on BNY Mellon, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

BNY Mellon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.19.

