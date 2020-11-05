Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Omega Healthcare (OHI), UniCredit SpA (OtherUNCFF) and Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Omega Healthcare (OHI), UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) and Monroe Capital (MRCC).

Omega Healthcare (OHI)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Omega Healthcare, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.5% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Healthcare Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omega Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released today, Ignacio Cerezo from UBS maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR8.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerezo is ranked #6754 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UniCredit SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.36.

Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Monroe Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Monroe Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

