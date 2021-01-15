Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Primerica (PRI) and Reinsurance Group (RGA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Primerica (PRI) and Reinsurance Group (RGA).

Primerica (PRI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang maintained a Buy rating on Primerica today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.09, close to its 52-week high of $141.15.

Huang has an average return of 16.6% when recommending Primerica.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #5017 out of 7234 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primerica is a Hold with an average price target of $142.50.

Reinsurance Group (RGA)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Reinsurance Group, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reinsurance Group is a Hold with an average price target of $121.60.

