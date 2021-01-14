Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Prudential Financial (PRU)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Prudential Financial (PRU).

Prudential Financial (PRU)

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial on January 12 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Principal Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prudential Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $80.13, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

