Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and IMMOFINANZ AG (OtherIMMZF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF).
IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF)
IMMOFINANZ AG received a Hold rating and a EUR17.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz on January 13. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.00, equals to its 52-week low of $17.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Ahold Delhaize, Daimler, and Adidas.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IMMOFINANZ AG with a $20.66 average price target.
