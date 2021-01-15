Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Chimera Investment (CIM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Chimera Investment (CIM).

Chimera Investment (CIM)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Sell rating on Chimera Investment on January 13 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Chimera Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.