Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: National Retail Properties (NNN), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) and Ladder Capital (LADR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on National Retail Properties (NNN), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) and Ladder Capital (LADR).

National Retail Properties (NNN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on National Retail Properties today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 56.0% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

National Retail Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.75, a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Bridgewater Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seacoast Banking Of Florida is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Ladder Capital (LADR)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Ladder Capital, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.2% and a 39.7% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Ladder Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

