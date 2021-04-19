Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: M&T Bank (MTB) and CloudMD Software & Services (OtherDOCRF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on M&T Bank (MTB) and CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF).

M&T Bank (MTB)

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank on April 6 and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.86, close to its 52-week high of $164.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 77.4% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&T Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

In a report issued on April 7, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services, with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.61.

Goff has an average return of 43.2% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #59 out of 7459 analysts.

CloudMD Software & Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.90, implying an 81.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.