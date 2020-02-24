Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Medallion Financial (MFIN) and Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medallion Financial (MFIN) and Clarivate Analytics (CCC).

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4699 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallion Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Hold rating on Clarivate Analytics today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.92, close to its 52-week high of $23.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 44.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Clarivate Analytics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

