Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA), Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) and Sun Communities (SUI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mastercard (MA), Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) and Sun Communities (SUI).

Mastercard (MA)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard today and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $308.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 83.9% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $329.94 average price target, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $364.00 price target.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Hold rating on Virtus Investment Partners today and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.63, close to its 52-week high of $143.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.4% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtus Investment Partners with a $154.60 average price target.

Sun Communities (SUI)

In a report released today, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sun Communities, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Communities with a $152.25 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

