Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA) and Capital One Financial (COF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Mastercard (MA) and Capital One Financial (COF).
Mastercard (MA)
Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard yesterday and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $313.37.
According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 73.2% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, Paypal Holdings, and Epam Systems.
Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $328.68, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $364.00 price target.
Capital One Financial (COF)
In a report released yesterday, Meng Jiao from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.05.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $69.27 average price target, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.
