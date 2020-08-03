Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Hartford Financial (HIG)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Hartford Financial (HIG).

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $116.60, close to its 52-week high of $119.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, FedNat Holding Company, and Home Bancshares.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.38, representing a 4.1% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on Cboe Global Markets today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cboe Global Markets with a $102.70 average price target.

Hartford Financial (HIG)

In a report released today, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hartford Financial, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Hartford Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.71, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

