Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Lendingtree (TREE) and Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lendingtree (TREE) and Hersha Hospitality (HT).

Lendingtree (TREE)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Lendingtree today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $226.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Duck Creek Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lendingtree with a $316.00 average price target.

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality on April 26 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 63.2% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $10.07 average price target, implying a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

