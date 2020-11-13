Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Lemonade (LMND) and GoHealth (GOCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Lemonade (LMND) and GoHealth (GOCO).

Lemonade (LMND)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Lemonade on November 11 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Lemonade has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.75, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoHealth (GOCO)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on GoHealth on November 11 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.11, close to its 52-week low of $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as American Renal Associates Holdings, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.75, which is a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.