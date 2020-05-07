Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Ladder Capital (LADR), LendingClub (LC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ladder Capital (LADR), LendingClub (LC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG).

Ladder Capital (LADR)

In a report released today, Jade Rahmani from KBW maintained a Buy rating on Ladder Capital, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahmani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Rahmani covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Walker & Dunlop.

Ladder Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.92, implying a 54.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

LendingClub (LC)

In a report released today, Steven Kwok from KBW maintained a Hold rating on LendingClub, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.94, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwok is ranked #346 out of 6523 analysts.

LendingClub has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.43, a 125.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)

KBW analyst Ryan Lynch maintained a Hold rating on TriplePoint Venture Growth today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.8% success rate. Lynch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as TPG Specialty Lending, Hercules Capital, and Owl Rock Capital.

TriplePoint Venture Growth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.30.

