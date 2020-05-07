Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: KKR & Co (KKR), Ares Management (ARES) and Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on KKR & Co (KKR), Ares Management (ARES) and Walker & Dunlop (WD).

KKR & Co (KKR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on KKR & Co today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KKR & Co with a $31.00 average price target.

Ares Management (ARES)

In a report released today, Robert Lee from KBW maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Janus Henderson Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ares Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.38, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Walker & Dunlop (WD)

KBW analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Hold rating on Walker & Dunlop today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.00.

Rahmani has an average return of 20.0% when recommending Walker & Dunlop.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahmani is ranked #364 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walker & Dunlop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00.

