Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Kimco Realty (KIM), MFA Financial (MFA) and Close Brothers Group (OtherCBGPF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kimco Realty (KIM), MFA Financial (MFA) and Close Brothers Group (CBGPF).

Kimco Realty (KIM)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty on August 13 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Mid-America Apartment.

Kimco Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.12.

MFA Financial (MFA)

In a report issued on August 13, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on MFA Financial, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MFA Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)

RBC Capital analyst Benjamin Toms maintained a Buy rating on Close Brothers Group on August 14 and set a price target of p1400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.63, close to its 52-week low of $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Toms is ranked #6550 out of 6888 analysts.

Close Brothers Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.90.

