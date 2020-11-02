Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), Carter Bank & (CARE) and National Retail Properties (NNN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), Carter Bank & (CARE) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Jones Lang Lasalle today and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.82.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 69.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jones Lang Lasalle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.67.

Carter Bank & (CARE)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Buy rating on Carter Bank & today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

Carter Bank & has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

National Retail Properties (NNN)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Hold rating on National Retail Properties today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Spirit Realty Capital, and Four Corners Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Retail Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.25.

