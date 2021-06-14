Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: JMP Group (JMP), CME Group (CME) and Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on JMP Group (JMP), CME Group (CME) and Vintage Wine Estates (VWE).

JMP Group (JMP)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on JMP Group today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

JMP Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

CME Group (CME)

CME Group received a Hold rating and a $228.00 price target from Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $214.46, close to its 52-week high of $221.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CME Group with a $210.58 average price target, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $235.00 price target.

Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

In a report released today, Joe Feldman from Telsey Advisory maintained a Buy rating on Vintage Wine Estates, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vintage Wine Estates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.40.

