Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Invitation Homes (INVH), Everest Re (RE) and Lincoln National (LNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Invitation Homes (INVH), Everest Re (RE) and Lincoln National (LNC).

Invitation Homes (INVH)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Invitation Homes, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Invitation Homes has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.56, implying a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

Everest Re (RE)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Everest Re, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $176.04, close to its 52-week low of $159.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

Everest Re has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.75, implying a 43.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

Lincoln National (LNC)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Lincoln National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.13, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on April 21, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

