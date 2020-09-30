Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Investors Bancorp (ISBC) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Investors Bancorp (ISBC) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS).

Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Investors Bancorp on September 27 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group on September 28 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $241.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.