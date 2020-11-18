Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Heritage Commerce (HTBK) and Conifer Holdings (CNFR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Heritage Commerce (HTBK) and Conifer Holdings (CNFR).

Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Heritage Commerce today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 91.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heritage Commerce with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Conifer Holdings (CNFR)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Hold rating on Conifer Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Conifer Holdings with a $3.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.