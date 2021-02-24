Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Green Dot (GDOT), Cannae Holdings (CNNE) and SBA Communications (SBAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Green Dot (GDOT), Cannae Holdings (CNNE) and SBA Communications (SBAC).

Green Dot (GDOT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $62.25 average price target, a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cannae Holdings (CNNE)

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cannae Holdings, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

Cannae Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

SBA Communications (SBAC)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on SBA Communications yesterday and set a price target of $309.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SBA Communications with a $313.43 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.