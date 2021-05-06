Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Green Dot (GDOT) and United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Green Dot (GDOT) and United Insurance Holdings (UIHC).

Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Green Dot, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.00, implying a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

United Insurance Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

