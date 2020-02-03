Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Northern (NTRS) and Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Northern (NTRS) and Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, Richard Bove from Odeon Capital Group LLC downgraded Goldman Sachs Group to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.21, close to its 52-week high of $250.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bove is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Bove covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $272.63, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Northern (NTRS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Sell rating on Northern today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern is a Hold with an average price target of $111.22.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

In a report released today, Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Virtus Investment Partners, with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.83, close to its 52-week high of $131.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Victory Capital Holdings, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Virtus Investment Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.33, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.