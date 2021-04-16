Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: GigCapital3 (GIK), Summit Hotel Properties (INN) and Public Storage (PSA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GigCapital3 (GIK), Summit Hotel Properties (INN) and Public Storage (PSA).

GigCapital3 (GIK)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GigCapital3 today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.07, close to its 52-week low of $9.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 49.1% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GigCapital3 with a $15.50 average price target, a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 68.0% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Hotel Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Public Storage (PSA)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Public Storage. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $267.75, close to its 52-week high of $268.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 64.2% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Omega Healthcare, and CareTrust REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Public Storage with a $259.80 average price target, which is a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

