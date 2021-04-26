Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: FVCBankcorp (FVCB), Lakeland Financial (LKFN) and Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on FVCBankcorp (FVCB), Lakeland Financial (LKFN) and Northwest Bancshares (NWBI).

FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on FVCBankcorp, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FVCBankcorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Lakeland Financial. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 38.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lakeland Financial.

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Northwest Bancshares. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 91.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Northwest Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NWBI: