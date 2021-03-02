Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: FS KKR Capital (FSK) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FS KKR Capital (FSK) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS).

FS KKR Capital (FSK)

FS KKR Capital received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FS KKR Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.43.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.00, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

