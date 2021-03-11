Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Franklin Street Properties (FSP), Mastercard (MA) and Scully Royalty (SRL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franklin Street Properties (FSP), Mastercard (MA) and Scully Royalty (SRL).

Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Hold rating on Franklin Street Properties on March 8 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Armada Hoffler Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Franklin Street Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on March 9, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $381.70, close to its 52-week high of $387.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 82.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $397.31, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Scully Royalty (SRL)

In a report issued on March 9, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird upgraded Scully Royalty to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.30, close to its 52-week high of $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The the analyst consensus on Scully Royalty is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

