Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Franklin Resources (BEN) and Ehealth (EHTH)

Austin Angelo- September 11, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Franklin Resources (BEN) and Ehealth (EHTH).

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler reiterated a Sell rating on Franklin Resources yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Sculptor Capital Management, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Franklin Resources with a $20.56 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ehealth (EHTH)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Tivity Health.

Ehealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.00, representing a 93.6% upside. In a report issued on September 8, Leerink Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $110.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts